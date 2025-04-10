RIT brings back alum Thomas as head coach

Rochester Institute of Technology on Thursday announced the hiring of Matt Thomas as its new men’s hockey coach. Thomas will replace Wayne Wilson, who announced his retirement Wednesday after 26 seasons on the Tigers’ bench.

Thomas, the eighth coach in the school’s history, is a former RIT player (1994-98) and captain. His most recent job was an as an assistant coach with the Providence Bruins of the AHL. Prior to that, Thomas held assistant and head coaching roles in pro and college hockey.

“I am excited to welcome Matt back to RIT as our new men’s hockey coach,” said RIT executive director of athletics Jacqueline Nicholson. “He brings a winning pedigree back to his alma mater and I am confident he will carry on the success our program has enjoyed since he was on the RIT bench. We look forward to welcoming him and his family to the RIT community and can’t wait to see what the next chapter of RIT Men’s Hockey will bring.”

Thomas appeared in 102 games during his RIT playing career, totaling 72 points on 25 goals and 47 assists. He helped the Tigers to an ECAC West title and three trips to the NCAA Division III Tournament.

“I am truly honored and excited to return to my alma mater as the new head coach of the RIT Men’s Hockey program,” said Thomas. “This is a special moment for me, as RIT played a significant role in my development both as a player and as a person. To have the opportunity to give back to the program and the institution that helped shape my career is a dream come true.”

After graduating from RIT, Thomas spent a year as an assistant there before moving on to Maine for three years in the same role, helping the Black Bears to the 1999 national title.

Thomas then moved into the pro ranks, first as an assistant and then coach of the ECHL’s Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies, followed by head coaching and general manager roles at Stockton, Fresno and Cincinnati, where he was named ECHL coach of the year in 2019.

Thomas amassed a 431-255-96 record in 11 total seasons as an ECHL head coach, ranking sixth in league history in wins and games coached.

Thomas was a head coach at the NCAA Division I level at Alaska Anchorage from 2013 to 2018, compiling a 48-105-21 record for the Seawolves. His 18-16-4 record in 2013-14 was the first winning campaign in 20 seasons at UAA.

“I am excited to continue the proud tradition of winning hockey that has defined this program for so many years,” said Thomas. “ I look forward to the first game and the great support our fans and the Corner Crew provide our team.

“I am committed to developing our student-athletes not just as hockey players but as individuals who will excel on and off the ice. The foundation of our success will be built through hard work, discipline and a strong team-first mentality, with a focus on player development in everything we do. … The future is bright, and I am thrilled to be a part of it.”

Thomas will be introduced during a press conference scheduled for 11 a.m. April 17 in the Gene Polisseni Center on the RIT campus.