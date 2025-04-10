Watch: Owen Michaels’ double-OT goal sends Western Michigan to the final

ST. LOUIS — Alex Bump scored 22 seconds into double overtime to give Western Michigan the NCHC playoff championship against Denver on March 22. It took Owen Michaels four seconds longer on Thursday in the Frozen Four semifinals.
Michaels’ second goal of the game gave the Broncos a 3-2 win over the Pioneers and a spot in Saturday’s NCAA championship game.
