ST. LOUIS — Watch as the USCHO Weekend Review team – Ed Trefzger, Jim Connelly and Robert Morris coach Derek Schooley – preview Thursday’s national semifinals between Denver and Western Michigan and Penn State and Boston University. St. Lawrence coach Brent Brekke, who similar to Schooley is a Western Michigan alum, join the show as does former Bronco and St. Louis Blues forward Jamal Mayers.

Check back after each semifinal game as the crew breaks down each game.