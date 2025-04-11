Boston College leads way with four 2024-25 All-Americans

ST. LOUIS — Four Boston College players were selected as All-Americans for the 2024-25 season Friday, leading the country.

Forward Ryan Leonard and goalie Jacob Fowler were East first-team picks for the Eagles, and forward Gabe Perreault and defenseman Eamon Powell were on the East second team.

Michigan State had three players picked, including forward Isaac Howard and goalie Trey Augustine on the first team.

Six players were repeat members of the All-American teams: Denver defenseman Zeev Buium and forward Jack Devine, Holy Cross forward Liam McLinskey, Leonard, Perreault and Fowler.

Eight of the 24 players selected were from Hockey East, with six from the Big Ten, five from the NCHC, two each from Atlantic Hockey America and ECAC Hockey and one from the CCHA.

East first team

Goalie Jacob Fowler, so., Boston College

Defenseman Mac Gadowsky, so. Army West Point

Defenseman Cole Hutson, fr., Boston University

Forward Ryan Leonard, so., Boston College

Forward Ayrton Martino, sr., Clarkson

Forward Cole O’Hara, fr., UMass

West first team

Goalie Trey Augustine, so., Michigan State

Defenseman Zeev Buium, so., Denver

Defenseman Sam Rinzel, so., Minnesota

Forward Alex Bump, so., Western Michigan

Forward Jack Devine, sr., Denver

Forward Isaac Howard, jr., Michigan State

East second team

Goalie Albin Boija, so., Maine

Defenseman Eamon Powell, gr., Boston College

Defenseman Trey Taylor, jr., Clarkson

Forward Liam McLinskey, sr., Holy Cross

Forward Joey Muldowney, so., UConn

Forward Gabe Perreault, so., Boston College

West second team

Goalie Alex Tracy, so., Minnesota State

Defenseman Matt Basgall, jr., Michigan State

Defenseman Jake Livanavage, so., North Dakota

Forward Aiden Fink, so., Penn State

Forward Artem Shlaine, gr., Arizona State

Forward Jimmy Snuggerud, jr., Minnesota