Boston College leads way with four 2024-25 All-Americans

ST. LOUIS — Four Boston College players were selected as All-Americans for the 2024-25 season Friday, leading the country.
Forward Ryan Leonard and goalie Jacob Fowler were East first-team picks for the Eagles, and forward Gabe Perreault and defenseman Eamon Powell were on the East second team.
Michigan State had three players picked, including forward Isaac Howard and goalie Trey Augustine on the first team.
Six players were repeat members of the All-American teams: Denver defenseman Zeev Buium and forward Jack Devine, Holy Cross forward Liam McLinskey, Leonard, Perreault and Fowler.
Eight of the 24 players selected were from Hockey East, with six from the Big Ten, five from the NCHC, two each from Atlantic Hockey America and ECAC Hockey and one from the CCHA.
East first team
Goalie Jacob Fowler, so., Boston College
Defenseman Mac Gadowsky, so. Army West Point
Defenseman Cole Hutson, fr., Boston University
Forward Ryan Leonard, so., Boston College
Forward Ayrton Martino, sr., Clarkson
Forward Cole O’Hara, fr., UMass
West first team
Goalie Trey Augustine, so., Michigan State
Defenseman Zeev Buium, so., Denver
Defenseman Sam Rinzel, so., Minnesota
Forward Alex Bump, so., Western Michigan
Forward Jack Devine, sr., Denver
Forward Isaac Howard, jr., Michigan State
East second team
Goalie Albin Boija, so., Maine
Defenseman Eamon Powell, gr., Boston College
Defenseman Trey Taylor, jr., Clarkson
Forward Liam McLinskey, sr., Holy Cross
Forward Joey Muldowney, so., UConn
Forward Gabe Perreault, so., Boston College
West second team
Goalie Alex Tracy, so., Minnesota State
Defenseman Matt Basgall, jr., Michigan State
Defenseman Jake Livanavage, so., North Dakota
Forward Aiden Fink, so., Penn State
Forward Artem Shlaine, gr., Arizona State
Forward Jimmy Snuggerud, jr., Minnesota