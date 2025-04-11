Boston College’s Fowler wins Mike Richter Award as top goalie

ST. LOUIS — Boston College’s Jacob Fowler moved up from runner-up for the Mike Richter Award as a freshman to winner as a sophomore.

Fowler was named the recipient of the award honoring the top goalie in NCAA Division I men’s hockey on Friday.

He joined Thatcher Demko, the 2016 recipient, as winners from Boston College.

Fowler was in the top three nationally for save percentage (.940), goals-against average (1.63) and shutouts (seven).

Michigan State sophomore Trey Augustine, Maine sophomore Albin Boija and Minnesota State junior Alex Tracy were the other finalists for the award, picked by a selection committee.

Fowler was the only repeat finalist from 2024, when Wisconsin’s Kyle McClellan was the winner.