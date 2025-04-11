Hutson brings home a second straight Tim Taylor Award for Boston University rookies

ST. LOUIS — Cole Hutson is keeping the Tim Taylor Award at Boston University.

Hutson, a Terriers defenseman, was named the national rookie of the year Friday and he’ll play for the NCAA championship on Saturday.

BU forward Macklin Celebrini won the honor in 2024 while also taking home the Hobey Baker Award.

Hutson also was the most outstanding player of the NCAA Toledo Regional and the MVP of the Beanpot, where he recorded five points in two games. He leads NCAA rookies and defensemen with 34 assists and 48 points.

Four other Terriers players have won the Tim Taylor Award besides Hutson and Celebrini: goalie Kieran Millan in 2009 and forwards Jack Eichel in 2015, Clayton Keller in 2017 and Joel Farabee in 2019.

The Tim Taylor Award is voted on by NCAA men’s hockey assistant coaches from the list of conference rookies of the year and is named for the former Yale and U.S. Olympic Team coach. North Dakota’s Sacha Boisvert was the 2025 runner-up.