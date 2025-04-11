Michigan’s Truscott recognized as 2025 winner of Derek Hines Unsung Hero Award

ST. LOUIS — Michigan’s Jacob Truscott was named the 2025 winner of the Derek Hines Unsung Hero Award on Friday.

The award was established in honor of former Army West Point player Derek Hines, who was a “consummate team player and team builder.” Hines played at Army from 1999 to 2003 and was a four-year letter-winner as well as a co-captain his senior season. He was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 1, 2005 in Afghanistan.

“This award represents everthing that makes college hockey special,” Truscott said.

A two-year captain at Michigan, Truscott earned the 2024 Rachael Townsend Leadership Award from the Michigan athletic department. He has supporting local nonprofits. Zach Werenski, a former Michigan hockey player and member of the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets, purchased a suite at Yost Ice Arena, and Truscott helps to identify local nonprofit organizations to receive the tickets. After games, Jacob and teammates visit the suite to take pictures and sign autographs.

Some of the organizations impacted include the Ronald McDonald House, Mott Children’s Hospital, Ele’s Place, the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System, Metro Detroit Sled Hockey program and the Ann Arbor YMCA.

“There’s no one more deserving of this honor than Jacob Truscott,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “He leads by example, on and off the ice, embodying everything it means to be a Michigan Man. Jacob is an inspiring leader, showing his team that our work at Michigan goes beyond individual contributions. He embodies how to make everyone feel included and part of the community. It’s a testament to the kind of person he is — one who leads by example, puts others before himself and leaves a lasting legacy far beyond the game.”

Truscott was the first Michigan player and fourth from the Big Ten to win the award since its inception. The other finalists in 2025 were Maine senior defenseman David Breazeale, Air Force senior forward Austin Schwartz, Dartmouth senior forward Steven Townley and Augustana senior defenseman Brady Eric Ziemer.