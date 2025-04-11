Watch: USCHO Live! at the Frozen Four – The State of the Game

On Friday, members of the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey committee as well as the Hockey Commissioners’ Association and representatives from the NHL addressed the media as part of the annual State of the Game press conference held at the Men’s Frozen Four.

The cast of USCHO’s Weekend Review – Ed Trefzger, Jim Connelly and Derek Schooley – are joined by St. Lawrence coach Brent Brekke to break down what was said at such a critical time in college sports.

Check back on Saturday as we preview the national championship between Boston University and Western Michigan.