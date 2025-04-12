ST. LOUIS — The Hockey Hall of Fame has a new set of gloves coming.

Specifically, ones that Owen Michaels wore to score four goals over two games in the Frozen Four, leading Western Michigan to its first NCAA championship.

Michaels, the Most Outstanding Player, scored two goals, including the winner, in Thursday’s 3-2 overtime win over Denver. Then he added two more in Saturday’s 6-2 victory against Boston University in the championship game.

All eight goal pucks from Saturday’s final also are going to the Hockey Hall of Fame.