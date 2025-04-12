ST. LOUIS — The final game of the 2024-25 NCAA men’s hockey season is Saturday as the Frozen Four concludes with Western Michigan playing Boston University.

The championship game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT at Enterprise Center.

The game is on ESPN2 and ESPN+ for subscribers, with John Buccigross, Colby Cohen and Quint Kessenich on the call.

Westwood One has rights to radio broadcasts; Brian Tripp, Dave Starman and Shireen Saski are the voices. The broadcasts are on SiriusXM Channel 84.

