NHL’s Blackhawks sign Boston University captain Greene, who leaves Terriers ahead of senior season

The NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks have announced that the team has agreed to terms with Boston University forward Ryan Greene on a three-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2026-27 season.

Greene recorded 38 points (13 goals, 25 assists) in 40 games during his junior season with BU in 2024-25, helping the team reach the national championship game. Named team captain at the start of the season, Greene finished the campaign ranking third on the team in assists and points and fourth in goals, establishing new collegiate career highs in each category.

Hailing from St. Johns, Newfoundland and Labrador, Greene skated in 118 career games with the Terriers from 2022 to 2025, totaling 104 points (34 goals, 70 assists). During his freshman campaign in 2022-23, Greene was named to the Hockey East all-rookie team and helped the Terriers to Hockey East regular-season and tournament championships.

Greene was originally selected by the Blackhawks in the second round (57th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.