National champion Western Michigan garners all 50 first-place votes to finish No. 1 in final USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll of 2024-25 college hockey season

With all 50 first-place votes, national champion Western Michigan is the top team in the final USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll of the 2024-25 season.

National runner-up Boston University is up six spots to No. 2, Denver moves up three to No. 3, Boston College falls two spots to No. 4, and Penn State is up seven spots to finish fifth.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll – April 14, 2025

Michigan State drops five places to No. 6, UConn stays seventh, Maine falls four spots to No. 8, Minnesota drops four spots to No. 9, and UMass is up three spots to sit 10th this week.

Ohio State drops out of the top 10, going from No. 9 to No. 11 in this week’s poll.

No new teams enter the final rankings.

In addition to the top 20 teams, nine others received votes in the season’s last poll.

