Kaplan inks NHL deal with Philadelphia, leaves Boston University after junior season

The NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers have signed Boston University junior forward Devin Kaplan to a three-year, entry-level contract and Kaplan will report immediately to the Flyers for the remainder of the season.

Kaplan was selected by the Flyers in the third-round (69th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft and has participated in Flyers development camp in 20022, 2023 and 2024.

He helped the Terriers to the Frozen Four and NCAA championship game this season. Despite falling to Western Michigan in the title game, Kaplan recorded an assist. He posted three assists throughout the NCAA tournament.

In the regular season, Kaplan registered 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in 38 games.

Through his three seasons with BU, the Bridgewater, N.J., native put up 25 goals and 64 points in 115 games played, including four power-play goals, two short-handed goals, and two game-winning goals.