Mercyhurst assistant Peffall tabbed new head coach for Lakers men’s hockey team

Mercyhurst has announced that Tom Peffall is the new men’s hockey coach.

Peffall, an assistant coach at Mercyhurst the last three seasons takes over for Rick Gotkin, who led the Lakers for nearly four decades before announcing his retirement last month. Peffall will also be just the third head coach in school history.

“Thank you for putting your faith in me and trusting me to become the third head coach of the Mercyhurst University men’s hockey team,” Peffall said in a statement to athletic director Joe Spano and the athletic administration. “It’s been evident through this process that Joe and his staff are extremely committed to athletics, and I’m thrilled to be a part of this next chapter with the department being fully elevated to Division I.”

“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to lead this program, and now it’s time to pass the torch,” added Gotkin. “I have every confidence that Tom Peffall will bring fresh energy, passion, and vision to this next chapter. The team is in great hands, and I will be cheering for them every step of the way.”

A native of Ambler, Pa., Peffall brings a strong mix of playing and coaching experience to the role. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Gwynedd Mercy University and a master’s from Neumann University. On the ice, he played professionally in the ECHL, SPHL, and FHL.

Peffall began his coaching career in 2015 as an assistant at Neumann, where he was also pursuing his graduate degree. His journey continued with the Philadelphia Rebels of the NAHL before he returned to college hockey in 2018, joining Stevenson. There, he made a name for himself as a skilled recruiter. In 2022, he joined the Mercyhurst coaching staff, where he’s played a key role in shaping the team’s culture and development.

“I am extremely humbled and honored to be the next head coach of this program,” said Peffall. “It has been an absolute privilege to work with our student-athletes, and I am extremely excited to continue this journey with them.”