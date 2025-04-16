NHL’s Devils sign Boston University forward Lachance, who gives up last two years of NCAA eligibility

The NHL’s New Jersey Devils have announced the team has signed Boston University sophomore forward Shane Lachance to a two-year, entry-level contract starting with the 2025-26 season.

Lachance will sign an AHL contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season and report to the Utica Comets.

Lachance was acquired by New Jersey from the Edmonton Oilers on March 4.

This season with BU, Lachance recorded 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) in 40 games. His goals, assist and point totals all ranked in the top five for Terrier skaters in 2024-25, while his seven power-play goals ranked second (tied) on the team and his three game-winning goals ranked third (tied).

Lachance has totaled 57 career points (25 goals, 32 assists) in 80 games at the NCAA level and was named team captain for the 2024-25 campaign.

Last season, Lachance earned Hockey East all-academic honors.

A native of Andover, Mass., the Oilers selected Lachance in the sixth round (186th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Shane’s father, Scott, played 819 NHL games over 13 seasons for the New York Islanders, Montreal, Vancouver, and Columbus and is currently the Devils’ head of U.S. scouting. Shane’s grandfather is former BU coach Jack Parker.