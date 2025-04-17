Trio of All-USCHO teams announced for 2024-25 NCAA Division I men’s college hockey season

The staff of USCHO.com has announced its three all-USCHO teams for the 2024-25 college hockey season.

First Team All-USCHO

F: Ryan Leonard, Boston College *

F: Isaac Howard, Michigan State *

F: Alex Bump, Western Michigan

D: Zeev Buium, Denver *

D: Cole Hutson, Boston University

G: Jacob Fowler, Boston College

Second Team All-USCHO

F: Jack Devine, Denver

F: Jimmy Snuggerud, Minnesota

F: Gabe Perreault, Boston College

D: Mac Gadowsky, Army West Point

D: Sam Rinzel, Minnesota

G: Trey Augustine, Michigan State

Third Team All-USCHO

F: Cole O’Hara, Massachusetts

F: Aiden Fink, Penn State

F: Liam McLinskey, Holy Cross

D: Eamon Powell, Boston College

D: Matt Basgall, Michigan State

G: Alex Tracy, Minnesota State

* indicates unanimous selection

The USCHO Rookie of the Year will be announced next Tuesday, followed by USCHO Coach of the Year on Wednesday and USCHO Player of the Year on Thursday.