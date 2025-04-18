Final HCA men’s hockey monthly honors for ’24-25 season go to Western Michigan’s Washe, BU’s Hutson, Denver’s Davis, Bentley’s Hasley, Minnesota State’s Tracy

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced the final men’s hockey monthly honors for the 2024-25 season.

Western Michigan captain Tim Washe is player of the month, Boston University’s Cole Hutson is rookie of the month, and Denver’s Matt Davis, Bentley’s Connor Hasley and Minnesota State’s Alex Tracy are co-goaltenders of the month.

Washe captained the Broncos to their first NCAA title, setting up one goal in the semifinals and two in the championship game. His two-month numbers: 6-9-15 (1.36 PPG). He registered a point in 10 of 11 games in this period as WMU went 10-1, including 3-1 in OT games.

This year’s Tim Taylor National Rookie of the Year, Hutson led the Terriers into the NCAA championship game and enjoyed a spectacular two-month drive. BU went 6-2 with the last six games against NCAA tournament teams. MOP of the Toledo Regional, his line for this period was 4-11-15 in eight games, leading the NCAA in PPG (1.875).

While his 11-game stats are outstanding, consider this: in three games in the NCAA tournament, Davis had a 1.50 GAA and a save percentage of .956, averaging 38 saves a game. Overall, he was 7-4-0, 2.12 and .930.

Bentley started 5-0 on the strength of Hasley’s netminding. He had three shutouts in that stretch and his only defeat came at the hands of then-No. 1 Boston College, 3-1 (ENG), in Bentley’s NCAA quarterfinal game. His line for March: 1.17 and .957 and 5-1-0.

A Mike Richter Award finalist, Tracy was phenomenal, going 4-1, the only loss a 2-1 2OT loss to eventual NCAA champ WMU in the regionals. He ended up 4-1, 1.29 and .952.