Norwich grad Dawes named new men’s hockey coach for Cadets, leaves Stevenson after nine seasons at Stevenson

Norwich has announced the appointment of alumnus Dominick Dawes as the 12th head coach in the 116-year history of the men’s hockey program.

Dawes has accumulated an impressive 240 career wins and a .617 win percentage in addition to helping lead the Cadets to the 2003 national championship as a player.

Previous Norwich coach Cam Ellsworth stepped down in March “to pursue new professional endeavors.”

“My family and I are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to return to Central Vermont and lead the Norwich hockey program,” said Dawes in a statement. “I want to sincerely thank President LtGen Broadmeadow, vice president of student affairs and Commandant BG McCollough [VSM], director of athletics Ed Hockenbury, the search committee, and the Blueline Club for their trust and support. Norwich has been a significant part of my life for the past 25 years, and I’m excited to reconnect with alumni, engage with the Central Vermont community, and work alongside our student-athletes. Our mission is to uphold and build upon the proud tradition of excellence that defines Norwich hockey, on and off the ice. Go Wick!”

Dawes returns to Northfield after spending the last nine seasons behind the bench at Stevenson. In 2016, he was appointed as the first head coach for the inaugural men’s hockey program there, swiftly ushering the fledgling team into a spot in the national rankings. Under his leadership, the Mustangs secured MAC titles in five of his nine seasons, highlighted by the school’s first-ever berth in the NCAA tournament following the recent 2024-25 season.

During his tenure at Stevenson, he successfully recruited and mentored two finalists for the prestigious Sid Watson Award given annually to the Division III national player of the year. His guidance also resulted in three Mustangs being named AHCA All-Americans, in addition to numerous major award winners from the MAC and the UCHC.

Prior to Stevenson, he guided Neumann to a national championship in 2009 and was named the AHCA National Division III Coach of the Year. Dawes accumulated 107 wins during his seven-year tenure at Neumann.

As a member of the Norwich hockey program, he was a key contributor to Cadet teams that reached the Frozen Four three of his four years as a player. His career on the ice includes scoring 47 points in 101 games. Among his most noteworthy moments in maroon and gold was the game-winning goal in the 2003 NCAA quarterfinals against Trinity. The goal capped a furious four-goal third-period 5-4 comeback win that propelled the team to the program’s second national championship.

“I am thrilled that one of Norwich’s own rose to the top of a very competitive search process that reaffirms the strength of our men’s hockey program,” said Hockenbury. “In addition to being a key member of some historically great teams at Norwich, including the 2003 national champions, Dominick stood out as he made clear his love for our institution and vision for where he plans to take the program. He is a talented coach with an impressive record of success at the highest levels of Division III hockey. His broad understanding of the current and ever-changing landscape of college hockey, along with his stellar reputation and his many recruiting connections, will help him continue to attract great student-athletes to our team.

“Dominick will run a quality program that features an exciting brand of hockey, will care for his players both on and off the ice, and will represent the values of Norwich in every way.”

Dawes inherits a Cadet program that clinched a berth in the final NEHC championship game to close the 2024-25 season. As Norwich prepares for the inaugural Little East Conference competition in the upcoming 2025-26 season, the team is headlined by first team all-conference defenseman Cooper Bertrand and second team all-conference goaltender Sami Molu.

“We are fortunate to have Dominick return to Kreitzberg Arena as the leader of our program, and I am proud to welcome him and his wife and kids back to Norwich,” said Hockenbury.