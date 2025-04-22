After 48-point freshman season with Boston University, Hutson adds to accolades with 2024-25 USCHO Rookie of the Year honor

Boston University freshman defenseman Cole Hutson has been named the USCHO Rookie of the Year for the 2024-25 season.

Voting was conducted by USCHO.com staff members.

This season, the Chicago native won the Tim Taylor Award as the national rookie of the year and was also named a First Team All-American.

Overall, Hutson tallied 14 goals and 34 assists for 48 points in 39 games with the Terriers. He also won gold with the United States at the 2025 World Junior Championship.

Hutson led the Terriers to the Frozen Four after receiving the NCAA Toledo Regional Most Outstanding Player award. The Hockey East Rookie of the Year, New England Rookie of the Year and a Hockey East First Team All-Star, Hutson was also named Beanpot MVP after totaling five points (three goals, two assists), including two goals and two assists in the semifinals and the game-winning goal in the championship game.

Selected in the second round (43rd overall) by the Washington Capitals in the 2024 NHL Draft, Hutson set a USA Hockey NTDP record for career points by a defenseman with 119 (25 goals, 94 assists), including 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) in 51 games in 2023-24 prior to arriving at BU.

The 2024-25 USCHO Coach of the Year will be announced Wednesday.