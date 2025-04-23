Western Michigan’s Ferschweiler leads Broncos to national championship, named unanimous USCHO Coach of the Year for 2024-25 campaign

Western Michigan’s Pat Ferschweiler has been named the unanimous choice for USCHO Coach of the Year for the 2024-25 season.

Voting was conducted by USCHO.com staff members.

The 2024-25 Spencer Penrose Award winner as national coach of the year, Ferschweiler took the Broncos to the Frozen Four for the first time, winning the national championship April 12 by defeating Boston University in St. Louis.

Ferschweiler led WMU to an NCAA-best and Broncos-record 34 wins during the season.

Along with those wins, Ferschweiler has helped lead the Broncos to various program firsts this season. WMU won its first regular-season conference championship in program history while also claiming the school’s first ever NCHC Frozen Faceoff title. The Broncos are just the second team in NCHC history to win the regular-season and tournament championships in the same season.

The Rochester, Minn., native carried that success into the NCAA tournament, as Western Michigan made a program-record fourth straight appearance, winning the Fargo Regional and advancing to the Frozen Four where WMU defeated Denver in double overtime before claiming the NCAA crown over BU.

Ferschweiler was named Western Michigan head coach on Aug. 3, 2021, after spending two seasons as an associate head coach with the program (2019-21). It was his second stint with the Broncos after he spent four years as an assistant coach for the Detroit Red Wings under former WMU head coach Jeff Blashill. Prior to entering the professional coaching ranks, Ferschweiler was an assistant coach/associate head coach for WMU from 2010-14.

The 2024-25 USCHO Player of the Year will be announced Thursday.