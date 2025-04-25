‘A proud day’ as former Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey captain Brodt tabbed new head coach for St. Scholastica

St. Scholastica has hired Sydney Brodt as the next Saints women’s hockey head coach.

Brodt, a former NCAA Division I hockey player for Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs from 2016 to 2020, was only one of two players in program history to captain the team for three seasons.

“It is a proud day for the College of St. Scholastica as we welcome Coach Sydney Brodt, the new dynamic and driven visionary leader for the Saints Women’s Ice Hockey Team,” said St. Scholastica athletic director Jessica Cherry in a statement. “Coach Brodt brings a bold, gritty and passionate energy that is going to light up Mars Arena. Her coaching talent, relentless work ethic, authentic leadership style and fearlessness make her the right person for the team and the St. Scholastica community. From our very first conversation, I knew Coach Brodt was a unique leader, with fire, focus, toughness and an unwavering commitment to student-athlete excellence. We are excited to open our doors and hearts to Coach Brodt as we are confident she will bring a spark to our program that everyone will feel.”

“I am extremely honored and excited for the opportunity to lead CSS women’s hockey,” added Brodt. “I want to thank Jessica Cherry and the entire search committee for believing in me to lead this program. I am eager to get to work with the student-athletes and build on the program’s strong tradition. I look forward to making Duluth home again, and I can’t wait to join the St. Scholastica community.”

After college, Brodt played professional hockey for five seasons, which included winning the inaugural PWHL Walter Cup with the Minnesota Frost in 2024, playing in the SDHL for two seasons, winning the SM GULD league championship with Frölunda in 2025, and being named SDHL MVP in 2022. Brodt also played for the Minnesota Whitecaps and was the team’s captain during their final season in the PHF in 2022-23.

Additionally, Brodt was a part of Team USA throughout her playing career. In 2016, she was part of the U18 World Championship team and debuted in 2018 with the senior national team and won the 4 Nations Cup. She was also a member of the 2019 and 2021 Women’s World Championship teams. In addition to playing for Team USA, Brodt served as an assistant coach at the 2022 U18 World Championships in Madison, Wis., and helped the team earn a silver medal.

Throughout her professional playing career, she was an assistant coach for Hamline for three seasons. She helped lead Hamline to the MIAC playoffs three seasons in a row and a top-five league finish. Prior to coaching at Hamline, she was an assistant coach for Mounds View High School in Minnesota from 2020 to 2021.