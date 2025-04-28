SUNYAC tabs Fredonia’s Sudbrink as conference men’s hockey scholar-athlete of the year for ’24-25 season

The SUNYAC has recognized Fredonia’s David Sudbrink as its 2025 men’s hockey scholar-athlete of the year.

This award is nominated and voted on by the conference sports information directors. Recipients are at least a sophomore, hold a 3.30 GPA or higher, and display academic and athletic excellence as a starter or significant reserve player.

A forward, Sudbrink scored four goals and collected eight assists for a total of 12 points in 24 games for the Blue Devils this season. The team finished the 2024-25 season with five wins in conference play.

Sudbrink is a public accountancy and finance major with a 4.0 overall GPA. He recently earned the 2025 Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence and the Fredonia State male student-athlete of the year for the highest GPA of a graduating senior in the department.