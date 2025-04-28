Western New England men’s hockey coach Young announces resignation after four seasons with Golden Bears

Western New England men’s hockey head coach Mike Young has announced his resignation from the program effective March 15, 2025.

Young joined the Golden Bears ahead of the 2021-22 season and led the Western New England team to 21 wins during his tenure as head coach. He also guided the Golden Bears to two Commonwealth Coast Conference playoff appearances.

“Really, no part of me wanted this to end,” said Young in a statement. “At the same time, a big part of me knew it was time. I got to chase my dream for 15 years; some people don’t get to do it for a day. I’ve been extraordinarily lucky. I’m forever thankful to WNE for allowing me to wear the blue and gold, and even more so to the players. You are my family. Forever.”

Over his four years at Western New England, Young led his student-athletes to numerous conference recognitions, including athlete of the week honors, all-conference selections, and All-American scholar distinctions. His initiatives in Hockey Fights Cancer, Pride Night, and the Wounded Warrior Games will leave a lasting impact on the program.

“Coach Young is a dedicated coach who has made a positive impact on the Golden Bears,” said WNE director of athletics and recreation Jenn Kolins. “His contributions to his team as well as the athletics department will be missed, and we all wish Coach Young the best on the next steps of his journey.”

A search for Young’s replacement is underway.