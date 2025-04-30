Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Offseason interview – A visit with 2-time defending NCAA championship coach Joe Cranston of UW-River Falls

The offseason series of PodKaz interview episodes begins with a discussion with Wisconsin-River Falls coach Joe Cranston. It took Cranston 25 seasons to win a Division III NCAA championship with the Falcons, but his team did it in style in 2023-24 with a 31-0 record. They went back to back in 2025, with both championship victories coming at home.

Cranston discusses his journey as a coach, his influences and how he has recruited and developed national player of the year-level talent.

