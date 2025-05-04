Bowling Green assistant coach Paskaris leaves bench, named assistant athletics director for development with Falcons

Bowling Green has announced the appointment of Stavros Paskaris as assistant athletics director for development.

Paskaris, who has served as an assistant coach for the BGSU hockey program since 2021, transitions into this new leadership role after nearly two decades of collegiate coaching experience.

“Where some may see a non-traditional fundraising hire, we saw a skill set in relationship-building that was unquestionable,” said Dan Meyer, senior associate athletic director for resource development, in a statement. “In my time observing Stavros as a colleague and coach, his ability to connect with people always stood out—whether it was student-athletes, season ticket holders, or past hockey letterwinners. I’m excited to see that translate into an alumni relations and fundraising role.”

In this new position, Paskaris will oversee a portfolio of fundraising priorities for the BGSU athletic department, including capital projects, scholarship endowments, annual giving, and planned giving. He will also serve as a liaison to head coaches for sport-specific fundraising initiatives, working primarily with baseball, cross country and track and field, men’s and women’s golf, and volleyball.

Additionally, Paskaris will take a lead role in working with lacrosse alumni on a Cochrane Stadium upgrade project for the men’s and women’s soccer programs, which will honor the stadium’s namesake, Mickey Cochrane. He will also serve as a member of the BGSU athletics senior staff.

“Since joining BGSU four years ago, I’ve been continually impressed by the department’s unwavering dedication to its student-athletes and its connection to the entire Bowling Green community,” said Paskaris. “I’m honored and excited to continue my journey at BGSU in this new role and to contribute to the department’s ongoing success in its pursuit of excellence in collegiate athletics. I’m grateful to vice president for athletics strategy Derek van der Merwe and senior associate athletic director for resource development Dan Meyer for their trust and this incredible opportunity.”

Since joining the Falcons hockey coaching staff in May 2021, Paskaris helped guide one of the most productive offensive stretches in program history. In the 2022–23 season, the Falcons averaged 3.42 goals per game in CCHA play—their highest mark since 1998–99.

Before his time at BGSU, Paskaris served as an assistant coach at Dartmouth (2020–21) and Princeton (2014–20), playing a key role in the Tigers’ 2018 ECAC Hockey tournament title and NCAA appearance. He also spent five seasons at Adrian, helping lead the Bulldogs to four NCAA tournament bids and multiple conference championships.

A native of Dearborn, Mich., Paskaris was a four-year standout at Wayne State, where he earned CHA rookie of the year honors in 2005.

Paskaris holds a bachelor’s degree from Wayne State and a master’s degree in sports administration from Ohio University.