NCAA Division I independent men’s hockey teams to compete for inaugural United Collegiate Hockey Cup in March 2026

The Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Missouri, will host the United Collegiate Hockey Cup from March 5-7, 2026, bringing together five NCAA Division I men’s hockey programs for a postseason showdown.

The event will feature Lindenwood, Alaska, Alaska Anchorage, Long Island and Stonehill. The five-team tournament will include a play-in game, with all teams guaranteed at least two games over the three-day competition.

This tournament provides these programs with a premier opportunity to compete for a championship — the United Collegiate Hockey Cup — “further elevating the stature of college hockey at the NCAA Division I level,” according to a news release. The winning team will not earn an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

“We are thrilled to bring this tournament to the St. Louis market,” said Jason Coomer, vice president for intercollegiate athletics at Lindenwood, in a statement. “This event not only provides a competitive platform for our student-athletes but also showcases the growth and quality of independent NCAA hockey programs on a national stage.”

“The passion and dedication of these student-athletes deserves to be highlighted,” added Brock Anundson, director of athletics at Alaska. “This tournament is about creating meaningful postseason opportunities and demonstrating the strength of these hockey programs in the NCAA landscape. We’re grateful to Lindenwood and the St. Louis community for hosting this inaugural event.”

Tickets for the United Collegiate Hockey Cup will go on sale August 1, 2025, and can be purchased at lindenwoodlions.com.

“The ability to compete for a championship is an important part of every student-athlete’s experience, and we are excited this event will provide that opportunity for each participating program,” said Dean O’Keefe, director of athletics at Stonehill. “We appreciate the St. Louis community welcoming this inaugural event to their region, and we look forward to Stonehill being part of this Division I post-season tournament.”