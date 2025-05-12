Former Notre Dame standout, Colorado College assistant Oglevie returns to Irish as new assistant coach

Notre Dame has announced Andrew Oglevie as a new assistant coach.

The former Irish forward, also a volunteer assistant coach in 2022-23, returns to Notre Dame after two years at Colorado College.

“I could not be more excited to bring Andrew, and his family back to Notre Dame,” said Notre Dame head coach Brock Sheahan in a statement. “As we went through the hiring process, it became clear to me that he was a perfect fit for what we need in this assistant coach position. His experience recruiting, and developing student-athletes at Colorado College, and his knowledge, passion, and understanding of what it means to be a hockey player and student at Notre Dame were separating factors. Andrew will be involved in all areas of the program, with a focus on player development, and recruiting. I am excited to have Andrew on board, and I know he is going to have an immensely positive impact on each player, and the program moving forward.”

“I’m incredibly honored and excited to return to Notre Dame as an assistant coach,” Oglevie added. “I want to thank Brock Sheahan, Andy Slaggert, Pete Bevacqua and our incredible staff for the opportunity to return to my alma mater. I would also like to thank my family for their unwavering support. Without them, this journey would not be possible.”

During his time with the Tigers, Oglevie helped them to a 39-31-4 record, including a 21-13-3 mark in 2023-24 which marked their best program record in over a decade and most single-season wins since 2010-11.

Oglevie also worked closely overseeing the Tigers’ power-play efforts and individualized player developmental plans and skill sessions, implementing new strategies and boasting the top-ranked faceoff unit at the NCAA Division I level in 2023-24.

As a volunteer assistant coach for the Irish in 2022-23, Oglevie helped oversee the offense and led the team to a home playoff berth in the Big Ten tournament. His role with the program also included an emphasis on individual player development through focus on player habits and technical skills while assisting in the recruiting evaluations of prospective student-athletes.

Prior to coaching, Oglevie spent four seasons of professional hockey with the AHL’s Rochester Americans, amassing 46 points (23 goals, 23 assists) in 95 games, following a three-year collegiate career with the Irish. While in Rochester, he served as an alternate captain during the 2020-21 season, then as an assistant to the coaching staff during his final year under contract in 2021-22.

The former Irish forward appeared in 107 career games at Notre Dame, helping lead the team to the 2018 Frozen Four. In three seasons with the Irish, Oglevie amassed 89 points off 41 goals and 48 assists while picking up numerous honors and awards, including Brian Walsh Offensive Player of the Year (2017-18), academic all-Big Ten and 2018 NCAA Frozen Four all-tournament team. During his Irish career, he also helped lead his team to back-to-back Frozen Four appearances in 2017 and 2018.

A native of Fullerton, Calif., Oglevie returns to South Bend with his wife, Kalleigh, and their daughter Blair. In over five decades of Irish hockey, Oglevie Remains the only Californian to play for the team.

“Notre Dame has had a profound impact on my life, and I’m deeply grateful for the chance to give back and help shape the next generation of Fighting Irish hockey,” Oglevie concluded.