Longtime Notre Dame assistant coach Pooley, Michigan Tech assistant Murray named to Colorado College staff

Colorado College has announced that Paul Pooley, longtime associate head coach at Notre Dame, and Jordy Murray, assistant coach at Michigan Tech since 2022, have joined the Tiger staff as associate head coach and assistant coach, respectively.

In his 20 seasons (2005-25) as its associate head coach, Pooley helped Notre Dame win three regular-season titles (two CCHA and one Big Ten) and five conference tournament crowns (CCHA in 2007, 2009, 2013 and Big Ten in 2018 and 2019) while advancing to the NCAA tournament 12 times (2007-09, 2011, 2013-14, 2016-19 and 2021-22), including four trips to the Frozen Four (2008, 2011, 2017 and 2018).

“Our search for a candidate to strengthen our championship culture prioritized qualities beyond just technical expertise,” CC head coach Kris Mayotte said in a statement. “Paul’s proven ability to develop elite talent and deliver sustained success stands as a testament to his excellence, but it was his alignment with our vision—to elevate both individuals and the collective program—that solidified his appointment. He brings not only a championship pedigree and an unwavering commitment to player growth but also a profound dedication to fostering meaningful connections. While I am eager to work with Paul, the greatest beneficiaries will be our players. His reputation as a leader of integrity and innovation in hockey is exceptional, and his impact on our program will be great.”

Pooley was involved in all aspects of the Notre Dame program and primarily oversaw the development of the Irish defensemen. He helped run Notre Dame’s special team’s unit with the Fighting Irish finishing the 2021-22 season with the nation’s top-ranked penalty kill (.906), which also marked the top single-season penalty kill percentage in program history.

He joined the Irish staff after spending 11 seasons (1994-2005) as head coach at Providence. During his tenure at Providence, the Friars won the Hockey East title in 1995-96 and appeared in two NCAA tournaments (1996 and 2001). The 2001 Hockey East and New England Coach of the Year and a two-time finalist for the Spencer Penrose Award as the national coach of the year, Pooley was instrumental in the development of four All-America players during his tenure at Providence.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join Kris and his staff at Colorado College,” Pooley said. “I was truly impressed by the caliber of the people I met on my visit, from the administration to the coaching staff, and the quality of the facilities and resources available to the student-athletes. I am excited to bring my coaching experience and passion to Colorado College and contribute to the continued success of the program.

As the associate head coach at Lake Superior State from 1992-94, he was instrumental in leading the Lakers to a pair of NCAA Division I national championships in 1992 and 1994 and a runner-up finish in 1993.

A 1984 graduate of Ohio State (cum laude in accounting and marketing), Pooley was one of the CCHA’s top players from 1980 to 1984 and a second-team selection to the conference’s all-decade team of the 1980s. A three-time member of the CCHA’s all-academic team, he took academic All-American honors in 1984. A second-team all-CCHA selection in 1981, he also was selected as the CCHA’s co-rookie of the year that season.

Pooley capped his collegiate career in 1984 as the CCHA player of the year and Bauer’s national player of the year, leading the nation in scoring with 32 goals and 64 assists for 96 points in 41 games. Selected first-team all-CCHA and first team All-American as a senior, Pooley is Ohio State’s all-time leader in goals (114), assists (156) and points (270) and joined the Ohio State Athletic Hall of Fame in 1994.

A native of Exeter, Ont., Pooley and his wife, Kelly, have two children: Scott, who played college hockey at Holy Cross and now plays professionally in Europe, and Taylor, who played women’s soccer at Ball State.

Murray joined the MTU staff after serving as a volunteer assistant coach at Notre Dame during the 2021-22 season. His main responsibilities included recruiting, special teams and player development.

A native of Faribault, Minn., Murray played 119 games for Wisconsin Badgers from 2008 to 2011. He tallied 60 career points with 38 goals and 22 assists, was a member of the 2010 NCAA runner-up team and earned a bachelor’s degree in consumer affairs at Wisconsin.

“In hiring Jordy, we’re adding a rising star whose vision aligns with the future of this program,” Mayotte said. “Jordy has showcased an innate ability to identify talent, nurture skill, and forge relationships—the cornerstones of elite recruiting and player development. Jordy’s addition to complete our staff allows us to continue to enhance how we develop players and compete in the best college hockey league in the country, the NCHC.”

Murray played professional hockey for six years (2011-17) in the Swiss Elite League (Swiss-A). He skated for Rapperswil-Jona, Lugano, and the Langnau Tigers while in Switzerland, totaling 61 points on 26 goals and 35 assists in 167 career games.

Following his playing career, Murray was the owner of Murray Performance Training, serving as the co-owner and the lead performance and on-ice development coach at Perfect World Hockey. He furthered his education and earned a Master of Education in Sport and Exercise Science from Minnesota and a Master of Science in Kinesiology from Concordia-Chicago.

Prior to Wisconsin, Murray played six seasons with Shattuck St. Mary’s (2002-08), where he won two U-18 national championships. He also served as Team USA’s captain at the 2006 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament (U18).

“My wife and I are thrilled to join the Colorado College community and be part of such a prestigious hockey program,” Murray said. “From my first conversation with Kris, I was impressed by his vision and the professionalism shown throughout the process. I’m incredibly grateful to him and director of athletics Lesley Irvine for this opportunity and couldn’t be more excited to get to work with the staff and players.”

Murray is the son of retired Western Michigan and NHL head coach Andy Murray. His brother, Brady, played at North Dakota and in the NHL for the Los Angeles Kings, and his sister, Sarah, played at Minnesota Duluth and professionally overseas and is now the girls U19 head coach at Shattuck-St. Mary’s School in Minnesota.

Murray and his wife, Kate, are expecting their first child in August.