Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Offseason interview – Natálie Mlýnková reflects on ‘unbelievable’ Worlds in Czechia, her journey to NCAA hockey

Natálie Mlýnková, who recently wrapped up her NCAA hockey career, joins Nicole Haase and Todd Milewski for an offseason edition of the PodKaz.

Mlýnková played four seasons at Vermont and one at Minnesota, finishing at the Frozen Four in Minneapolis in March. She looks back on moving to North America from Czechia at 16 to play hockey and how the women’s game is evolving in her home country.

That was evident in April when Czechia set an attendance record in hosting the World Championship. Mlýnková talks about playing in that event.

The PodKaz is a production of USCHO.com. Have a question for us? Reach out to Nicole (@NicoleHaase) or Todd (@ToddMilewski) on social media or email [email protected].