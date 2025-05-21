Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review news from the AHCA convention and other offseason updates.

They discuss the highlights of the Frozen Four in St. Louis, notably Western Michigan’s championship win. They delve into the underdog status of Western Michigan, their impressive post-New Year’s performance, and standout coaching strategies.

Another major topic is the NCAA’s shift from the PairWise ranking system to the NCAA Power Index (NPI), aiming to simplify team selections for tournaments. The conversation also touches on the American Hockey Coaches Association Convention, where important updates like reducing the transfer portal window and potential roster limits were discussed.

Additionally, the discussion includes the possibility of NCAA hockey gaining more autonomy and the interest in NCAA coaches for NHL positions.

Lastly, there is a mention of future draft prospects and a nod to the retirements of key figures in college hockey coaching.