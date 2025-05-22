Ferris State adds Cisek as new associate coach, DeMartino, Sarosy as new assistants for Bulldogs men’s hockey team

Ferris State has announced the appointment of three new members of the coaching staff.

Zack Cisek has been named the Bulldogs’ associate coach, while Ferris State alum Justin DeMartino and Gehrig Sarosy are the new assistant coaches.

“I’m excited to have all three of these guys on board and believe they are the best fit for our program and what we are trying to achieve,” said Ferris State head coach Brett Riley in a statement. “Each of the three are outstanding additions and bring a variety of skills and abilities that will have a major impact for us moving forward. They’ll be excellent working with our student-athletes on a daily basis both on and off the ice.

“They will be great mentors, leaders and ambassadors and exemplify the passion for the game and the energy we need to continue to build our program in all areas.”

Cisek most recently spent the past three seasons coaching at Miami, where he was involved in virtually every facet of the program. He previously served as the associate head coach at Lake Superior State as an integral part of building the Lakers’ program in the CCHA. Cisek played collegiately at Michigan State and originally began his coaching career at Miami before serving as a volunteer assistant at Notre Dame prior to his LSSU tenure.

DeMartino returns to the Bulldog program after playing at FSU from 2010 to 2014. He was a member of the Bulldogs’ 2012 NCAA Frozen Four team and began his coaching career as a volunteer assistant for the Bulldogs. He has also coached in the AHL, USHL and NAHL. Most recently, he coached the Fox Motors 18U team following a stint as the video coach for the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Sarosy rejoins Riley at Ferris State after serving on his staff at Long Island the past four seasons. He was a key part of LIU’s overall growth and served as the director of hockey operations and video coach. Prior to joining the Sharks, he held the video coach position for men’s hockey at Ohio from 2019 to 2021. Sarosy graduated from Ohio.