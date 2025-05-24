Gardner Morey resigns as Princeton women’s hockey coach, named GM of new PWHL Vancouver franchise

Cara Gardner Morey has resigned her position as head coach of Princeton’s women’s hockey team to accept a new role as general manager of PWHL Vancouver, an expansion franchise set to begin play in the 2025-26 season.

Gardner Morey has spent the last 14 seasons as a member of Princeton’s coaching staff, including the last eight as head coach. The second-winningest head coach in program history, Gardner Morey guided the Tigers to the 2020 ECAC Hockey championship. During her time at Princeton, the Tigers qualified for three NCAA tournaments, once while she was an assistant and twice during her tenure as head coach. She also part of two Ivy League championships — in 2016 as an assistant and 2019 as head coach.

“I am grateful for Cara’s 14 years of dedication to Princeton women’s ice hockey as an assistant coach and head coach,” said Princeton director of athletics John Mack in a statement. “She has helped recruit and develop some of the most successful teams in program history, and helped countless young women reach their potential on and off the ice. We are sad to see her go, but excited to watch her take on this new role during an exciting time for the PWHL.”

Gardner Morey will have multiple former Tigers on opposing teams as she takes the reins in Vancouver, including 2024 PWHL No. 1 overall draft pick Sarah Fillier who plays for New York, as well as Claire Thompson (Minnesota), Maggie Connors (Toronto) and Mariah Keopple (Montreal).

“This is a bittersweet moment for me, but an exciting one,” said Gardner Morey. “Princeton has been my home for the last 14 years and is a place that will always be special to me and my family. I have been so fortunate to be even a small part of the incredible story of Princeton and Princeton women’s hockey. I have been fortunate to not only coach amazing young women, but to learn from them as they navigate their lives as exceptional players, students and leaders. It has been a joy to work and develop alongside dedicated colleagues who have helped me grow as a coach and leader in ways that have made this opportunity possible. I will always be thankful for my time at Princeton and appreciative of everyone who has been part of this journey with me. PWIH forever!”

Princeton will conduct a national search for its next head coach.