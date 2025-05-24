MSOE removes interim tag, names Richards head coach of Raiders men’s hockey team

Milwaukee School of Engineering has announced that interim head coach Brandon Richards has been elevated to head coach for the MSOE men’s hockey.

“I am excited to see the Brandon Richards era begin” said MSOE athletic director Bill Massoels in a statement. “We had numerous quality candidates apply, but I kept coming back to Brandon and all the good things he has already done for the program and the university.”

Richards arrived to MSOE as an assistant coach starting in the 2022-23 season, helping the team to a 42-33-6 record, qualifying for the NCHA Harris Cup playoffs in all three seasons. He began his time as interim head coach on Jan. 24, 2025, going 5-3-2 record, including taking No. 3 Aurora to a shootout and upsetting No. 6 St. Norbert on the road, scoring four unanswered goals in the final period.

“First and foremost, I’m super excited just to have the privilege to lead a team like MSOE and this university,” said Richards. “I understand that this is a big job and having the full support of the university and the staff is exciting for both me and my family.”