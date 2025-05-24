Walton elevated from assistant coach to new head coach of Marian women’s hockey team

Matt Walton has been named the fourth head coach of the Marian women’s hockey team.

Walton spent last season on the bench for the Sabres women’s hockey team as an assistant coach.

“Marian University athletics is excited to name Matt Walton as the next head coach of our women’s ice hockey program,” said Marian director of athletics Tony Draves in a statement. “Matt has done a tremendous job as the interim head coach and has more than earned the promotion to run the program.”

“I am incredibly honored and excited to accept the position of head coach for the Marian University women’s ice hockey program,” added Walton. “I want to thank the administration, athletic department, and search committee for the opportunity to lead and contribute to a program with such great potential and tradition.”

Prior to Marian, Walton spent time as an assistant boys hockey coach for Hoosac School and as a scout for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton USPHL program. In both roles, he played a major key in the recruitment of future student-athletes. With Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, he helped recruit for all three teams of the USPHL program — NCDC, Premier, Elite.

His USPHL career began with the Jersey Hitmen where he served as the head coach of their Premier team for one season. While still having the responsibility of recruiting and scouting, Walton also was a major facet of player development both on and off the ice. The Hitmen earned 17 wins in his lone season as the bench boss, the most since the 2018-19 season and a mark that hasn’t been reached the past three seasons.

He has also spent time as head coach and director of scouting with GOTTA Hockey and a youth head hockey coach with the Chicago Blues and the Fort Wayne Amateur Hockey Association.

“My vision is to build a culture rooted in accountability, competitiveness, and growth, both on and off the ice,” said Walton. “I’m committed to developing student-athletes who excel academically, athletically, and personally. Together, we will strive to elevate Marian women’s ice hockey to new heights, with a strong emphasis on teamwork, integrity, and passion for the game. I can’t wait to get started with this dedicated group of student-athletes and begin laying the foundation for long-term success.”

Walton earned a degree in business of professional studies from Robert Morris while also competing for the school’s ACHA Division I team.