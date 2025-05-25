UConn alum Thompson nets OT winner, Maine product Swayman stops all 25 shots as U.S. downs Switzerland to win first IIHF World Championship in 92 years

Tage Thompson (Connecticut) scored the overtime game-winning goal to clinch the first gold medal for the U.S. Men’s National Team at the IIHF Men’s World Championship since 1933, defeating Switzerland 1-0 Sunday at Avicii Arena in Stockholm.

“What an absolutely amazing feeling,” said Ryan Warsofsky, head coach of Team USA, in a statement. “Everyone in our group contributed to winning the gold medal. We beat an excellent team in Switzerland tonight and full credit to them for the tournament they had. On behalf of our team, I’d also like to thank all the people who helped put on the world championship. We’ll remember this for a long, long time.”

Team USA finishes the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship with a record 7-2-0-1 (W-OTW-OTL-L), capturing its first gold medal at the event in 92 years.

Drew O’Connor (Dartmouth) nearly opened the scoring 5:06 into the first on a point-blank opportunity in the slot generated by a centering feed from Mikey Eyssimont (St. Cloud State), but his shot was denied by Swiss netminder Leonardo Genoni.

U.S. goaltender Jeremy Swayman (Maine) made a series of stellar saves with 9:58 remaining, as he shut the door on a Swiss power play. He finished the game with a 25-save shutout.

Team USA challenged Genoni with a flurry of shots in the dying seconds of the first but was unable to take the lead as the score remained tied through 20 minutes.

Frank Nazar (Michigan) drew a penalty shot at 5:38 of the second. Conor Garland was selected to take the shot, which was denied by Genoni.

Michael McCarron nearly scored the first goal of the game with 2:22 left in the frame as he deflected a shot from Andrew Peeke (Notre Dame) just wide of the Swiss net. Nazar almost scored shorthanded with less than a second remaining, but his chance was turned aside in front of the net.

Team USA captain Clayton Keller (Boston University) tipped a one-timer from Brady Skjei (Minnesota) on goal, but the chance was fought off by Genoni at 5:07 of the third.

Keller nearly broke the scoreless tie with 7:15 remaining in regulation, as he fired a shot from the left faceoff circle that bounced into the crease before being swept away by a defender.

Neither team was able to find the game winner in 60 minutes of play, sending the contest to overtime. Team USA outshot Switzerland 39-24 in regulation.

Thompson scored the overtime game-winning goal 2:02 into the 3-on-3 overtime frame, as he wristed a shot from the top of the right circle past Genoni to clinch the first gold medal for Team USA in over nine decades.

NOTES: Thompson was named U.S. Player of the Game … The U.S. went 0 for 2 on the power play while Switzerland also went 0 for 2 … Team USA outshot Switzerland 40-25 … Zach Werenski (Michigan) earned the directorate award as the best defenseman in the tournament and was named to the media all-star team.