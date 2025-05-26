Beloit joining WIAC as affiliate member in men’s, women’s hockey beginning with 2025-26 season

Beloit College will join the WIAC as an affiliate member in men’s and women’s hockey beginning with the 2025-26 academic year.

Beloit will be in its inaugural seasons for both sports during the 2025-26 season. The Buccaneers will join a conference that includes full-time members UW-Eau Claire, UW-River Falls, UW-Stevens Point and UW-Stout, as well as affiliate member UW-Superior.

“Our conference is pleased to welcome Beloit College,” commented WIAC commissioner Danielle Harris in a statement. “The addition of Beloit College enhances the conference’s mission to provide championship experiences for student-athletes.”

“We are thrilled to join the WIAC for men’s and women’s hockey,” added Beloit athletic director Dave DeGeorge. “The WIAC is an elite conference and we look forward to the opportunity and challenge.”

Beloit extended an invitation to Northland’s men’s and women’s hockey teams to join the Beloit community, following the news that Northland will close at the end of the semester. The Northland coaches accepted the offer.