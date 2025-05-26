Brown assistant coach Simpson hired as new head coach for Norwich women’s hockey team

Norwich has announced the hiring of Justin Simpson as the third head coach in the history of the women’s hockey team.

Simpson comes to Northfield after spending the last four seasons behind the bench at Brown, the first three as an assistant coach and the most recent campaign as the associate head coach. Under his tutelage, the Bears improved each season. During the 2024-25 season, Brown got off to their best start in 30 years, where they were nationally ranked for three consecutive weeks. He recruited Jade Iginla, daughter of Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla, to Providence, where she earned ECAC Hockey co-rookie of the year, headlining a list of nine players earning all-conference honors in his tenure.

“I am grateful to the president of Norwich, LtGen Broadmeadow, vice president of student affairs and commandant BG McCollough [VSM], director of athletics Ed Hockenbury, and all members of the hiring committee for the opportunity to lead this historic and storied program,” said Simpson in a statement. “Norwich University is an incredible institution with a mission and guiding values that prepare graduates for success in their careers and life. I am proud that I will get to introduce the university and Northfield to prospective student-athletes and their families. I look forward to meeting and connecting with our passionate alumnae base. Most of all, I can’t wait to meet the team, connect with each individual player, and enjoy this journey together.”

Prior to Brown, Simpson spent a year as an assistant at Rochester Institute of Technology, which followed two seasons as an assistant at Colby. Simpson started his coaching career as the director of hockey operations for Providence, along with serving as a video coach for Hockey Canada. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ont., and a master of business administration from Providence.

“I am very excited to have Justin join Norwich University as our next head women’s ice hockey coach,” said Hockenbury. “We had a strong pool of applicants for the position, and Justin rose to the top with a combination of collegiate coaching experience, hockey knowledge, a strong recruiting network, and most importantly, values that align with ours here at Norwich. Justin comes to us with glowing recommendations from the hockey community and impressed all of us throughout the interview process with his professionalism, personality, and impeccable preparation. I am confident he will build on the foundation of excellence that Sophie Leclerc Doherty maintained within the program, both on and off the ice, and I look forward to a bright future for our team under his guidance. I am so pleased to welcome Justin and his wife Jessica to the Norwich Athletics family.”

Simpson takes over a Cadets program that is set to compete in the inaugural season of Little East Conference competition, after a berth in the NEHC championship game.

“Sophie Leclerc Doherty and prior to her, Mark Bolding, have built a very special program. A program that strives for excellence in the classroom, community, and on the ice,” said Simpson. “I am excited to build upon the foundation already in place and continue the success Norwich women’s hockey has had at the national level.”