King’s tabs former Cortland assistant La Rock as new coach for Monarchs women’s hockey team

King’s has named Quinn La Rock as the next coach of the women’s hockey team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Quinn La Rock to King’s,” said assistant athletic director Andy Orlowski. “He brings with him a record of success and a dynamic vision for the future of our women’s ice hockey program founded on building a championship team culture alongside our student-athletes.”

La Rock spent the last two seasons as the lead assistant coach for the women’s hockey team at Cortland, helping the program in all areas including recruiting, practice and game preparations, film evaluation, team culture, line up, and bench management, player development, and fundraising. La Rock was primarily tasked with the defensive zone, coaching four all-conference selections, one all-rookie honoree, and two defensive players of the year in the SUNYAC, marking the first- and second-ever defensive player of the year winners in program history.

In total with the women’s program at Cortland, La Rock helped lead the Red Dragons to a 37-11-6 overall record, two playoff bids, a SUNYAC title, and appearance in the NCAA Division III tournament.

“I’m incredibly honored and grateful to be named the next head coach of the women’s ice hockey team at King’s College,” said La Rock. “I want to sincerely thank athletic directors Cheryl Ish and Andy Orlowski, vice president of student affairs Dr. McShea, and the entire athletic staff for this opportunity. From the moment I stepped onto campus, I was struck by the strong sense of community, support, and collective drive for excellence – all foundational qualities of a successful athletic culture. I’m excited to lead this talented and driven group of student-athletes, and I’m confident we can build on the program’s proud tradition while reaching new heights in the seasons ahead.”

La Rock also served as head coach for the men’s ACHA team at Cortland, facilitating all aspects of the hockey club both on and off the ice. In his time at the helm of the club program, he led the team to its first-ever win at the national tournament.

La Rock also had stints as a volunteer assistant and operations manager for the Red Dragon’s men’s varsity hockey team from 2021 to 2023, assisted the Cortland/Home Golden Eagles for one season, and spent time as the executive director and operations manager at JM McDonald Sports Complex from 2021 to 2022, creating travel hockey programs for youth ages 8-14, overseeing daily operations, and developing new programs, leagues, and special events.

“He is passionate about player development both on and off the ice,” said Orlowski. “This team will play with confidence, and they will be relentless. He brings a positive mindset and enthusiasm that is contagious. Monarch hockey has an exciting future under Quinn’s leadership.”

La Rock is a 2020 graduate of Cortland with a degree in sport management.