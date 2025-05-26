MAC adding Neumann starting with 2026-27 season as conference’s 17th member

The Middle Atlantic Conference has announced the addition of Neumann as the 17th member of the MAC beginning in the 2026-27 academic year.

Neumann has most recently competed in the UCHC.

“On behalf of the presidents of the member institutions of the Middle Atlantic Conference, it is my honor to welcome Neumann University to the conference,” said MAC executive committee chair and Misericordia president Dan Myers in a statement. “Neumann is well positioned within the MAC footprint and brings a holistic approach to developing student-athletes that fits well with the MAC values. We look forward to competing against the Knights beginning in 2026-27.”

The MAC is a group of diverse colleges and universities dedicated to the NCAA Division III philosophy, emphasizing the importance of athletics in the overall growth and success of students. With a long-standing history, the MAC provides a competitive athletic environment that fosters student-athlete development, academic achievement, and the values of good sportsmanship, preparing them for success in all aspects of life.

Neumann already competes in the MAC as an affiliate member in hockey, one of the university’s established athletic programs. The Knights won the Division III national championship in 2009, and the MAC’s strong commitment to hockey supports the development of Neumann’s men’s and women’s programs, which currently include more than 80 student-athletes across varsity and club levels.

Over the past 15 years, Neumann has upgraded its athletic facilities, with more improvements planned. Most notably, the university has partnered with Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education to facilitate the construction of the Ed Snider Ice Arena on campus. The building will include two ice rinks, one serving as the home for the university’s hockey teams and another designated as the official home for Snider programming in Chester and Delaware counties. The rinks will have seating for 1,000 and 300 spectators, respectively.

“The MAC includes institutions that share Neumann’s academic values, size, and student-centered approach,” said Dr. Chris Domes, Neumann’s president. “This move ensures our student-athletes continue to compete at a high level while thriving in an environment that mirrors our mission.”

The Knights will bring a slate of nine men’s and 10 women’s NCAA teams to the MAC, including baseball, basketball, field hockey, lacrosse, soccer, volleyball and more. In the last year, the Knights have won conference titles in soccer and basketball. More than 350 varsity athletes participate in Neumann’s athletic programs.

“The Middle Atlantic Conference is thrilled to welcome Neumann University,” said MAC executive director Megan Morrison. “Neumann’s commitment to holistic student-athlete development, rooted in their strong institutional values, aligns perfectly with the MAC’s emphasis on academic excellence, sportsmanship, and community engagement. This partnership will enrich our conference and reinforce our commitment to the well-rounded development of student-athletes.”

John Krimmel, director of athletics and recreation at Neumann, is excited about the collaboration.

“At a time when many institutions are scaling back athletics, Neumann is investing in growth,” Krimmel said. “Joining the MAC strengthens our visibility, competitive opportunities, and institutional reputation across a broader geographic region.”