Norwich women’s hockey assistant Willard steps down, takes same role at Delaware

Norwich women’s hockey assistant coach Taylor Willard has stepped down from her post and accepted a position as an assistant at Delaware.

Willard completed her fourth season at Norwich this past season. In each of her four seasons, she oversaw a defense that finished in the top 15 in Division III in goals-against average, never allowing more than 1.6 goals per game in a season. Additionally, Willard managed an elite penalty-killing unit the last two seasons, with a success rate of 95.3% in 2023-24 (a program record), and 92.9% in 2024-25 (second in program history).

“It has been an absolute honor to be part of the Norwich family over the past four years,” Willard said in a statement. “I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work with such committed student-athletes and to grow both personally and professionally within this exceptional program. The impact that Norwich, the players, and Sophie have had on me has been profound, and I wouldn’t be the coach or person I am today without them. Leaving was far from an easy decision, but I’m excited for the next chapter in my coaching career.”

A native of Naperville, Ill., Willard patrolled the blue line at Vermont, logging 145 games over her collegiate career, totaling 62 points, the most by a defenseman in program history. After a year with the Montreal Canadiennes of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League, she returned to UVM as a volunteer assistant for two seasons before coming to Norwich.

A nationwide search for a new assistant coach is currently underway.