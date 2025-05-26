St. Catherine women’s hockey team elevates Chilstrom from assistant coach to head coach of Wildcats

St. Catherine has announced the hiring of Kayla Chilstrom as the Wildcats’ new head hockey coach.

Chilstrom, the program’s assistant for the past three seasons, is the fourth coach headed into the program’s 29th season.

“I want to personally thank (athletic director) Eric Stacey and the athletic department for believing in me to lead this program”, said Chilstrom in a statement. “I’m truly honored to step into the role of head coach at a university that means so much to me. This is an incredible opportunity to lead a talented and dedicated group of student-athletes. I’ve seen firsthand the passion, drive, and potential within this team, and I’m excited to help them grow both on the ice and in the classroom. St. Kate’s is a place filled with support, encouragement, and a strong sense of community and I’m proud to continue being a part of it as we move this program forward together.”

Chilstrom takes over for Brad Marshall, who stepped down after 20 seasons behind the bench.

Aside from serving as the program’s assistant coach, Chilstrom simultaneously manages operations and program development for Play Hockey, one of North America’s premier youth hockey organizations. Her coaching journey includes previous NCAA stops at St. Olaf and her alma mater, Wisconsin-Superior, where she guided team practices, implemented scouting reports, and recruited student-athletes who matched each program’s culture. She also served as a head girls’ varsity coach at Superior High School, where she helped rebuild a program to be recognized for its work ethic, skill development, and community presence.

“Throughout the search process, it became evident that Coach Chilstrom was 100% dedicated to our hockey program and St. Kate’s,” said Stacey. “The vision she presented for the team aligned perfectly with that of the department, and I am thrilled to have her take on this increased role.”

As a longtime coach with the Minnesota Ice Cougars, she oversaw team development for ages U8 to U16, while offering private skills instruction and coaching at elite summer camps across Minnesota. She serves as a U14 head coach at the CCM High Performance Camp, where she mentors rising stars and helps prepare them to play at the collegiate level.

A graduate of Wisconsin-Superior with a bachelor of science degree in coaching communication, she also holds a USA Hockey level 4 certification.