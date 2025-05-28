Stonehill announces record $15 million gift for athletics to support construction of Tom & Kathleen Bogan Arena

Stonehill has announced a landmark $15 million gift from Tom and Kathleen Bogan, kickstarting a fundraising campaign to support the construction of a new ice hockey and basketball arena.

In recognition of their philanthropy, the facility will be named the Tom & Kathleen Bogan Arena.

“This generous gift — the largest in the college’s history — will transform Stonehill by enabling us to expand our campus, foster community spirit and support our Division I athletic teams with state-of-the-art training and competition spaces. Over the years, Tom has been a thoughtful and loyal alumnus. He and Kathleen continually demonstrate their philanthropic spirit through the many ways they support Stonehill’s mission, as well as its bright future,” said Rev. John Denning, C.S.C., president of Stonehill College, in a statement.

Longtime donors, the Bogans, who established the Tom ’72 and Kathleen Bogan Endowed Scholarship in 2023, have previously supported the Stonehill College Fund, Stonehill athletics, and the Leo J. Meehan School of Business. In 2021, Thomas and Kathleen Bogan Hall, which primarily houses Stonehill seniors, was named in the couple’s honor. In 2019, Tom, who also serves as a Stonehill trustee, received the college’s Outstanding Alumnus Award, which recognized his many contributions to the software industry and to Stonehill.

“The arena will provide the college with the necessary resources to enhance the student experience and deepen Stonehill’s relationship with neighboring communities that will have access to the facility. Supporting Stonehill’s mission of educating hearts and minds via this new addition to the campus landscape is truly exciting,” said Tom and Kathleen Bogan in a joint statement.

Tom has been an executive and investor in the software industry for most of his career. An accounting major at Stonehill, he was CEO, executive and board of directors member at many high-growth software companies, including Citrix Systems, Rational Software, Apptio, AspenTech, Avatar Technologies, PTC and Rally Software. Most recently, he was CEO at Adaptive Insights, which was acquired by Workday in 2018. He then served as vice chairman at Workday until January 2022. He is currently on the board of directors of public companies Workday (WDAY), CS Disco (LAW) and Catapult Sports (CAT.AU), as well as private companies Reltio and Extensiv.

A pillar of Stonehill’s forthcoming strategic plan for 2026-2030, the Tom & Kathleen Bogan Arena is part of an overall goal to upgrade and enhance the college’s athletic facilities. The building will be constructed on Washington Street, extending the west side of campus.

“We are so thankful to the Bogans for their inspirational leadership. The Tom & Kathleen Bogan Arena will help shine a new spotlight on Stonehill for the thousands of visitors who will experience an NCAA Division I contest in person, as well as the millions of viewers who will watch live broadcasts from the venue. This gift will serve our student-athletes and the Stonehill community in many meaningful ways, and we are excited to maximize the opportunities presented by the new athletic facility,” said director of athletics Dean O’Keefe.

The planned 120,000-square-foot facility will house separate basketball and ice hockey arenas, with a seating capacity of approximately 2,500 for each venue in addition to premium hospitality and viewing areas. Spaces designed to support the academic success of student-athletes will be incorporated throughout the building to complement state-of-the-art team locker rooms, film viewing rooms and training facilities. With an estimated total cost of $65 million, the facility will be made possible by the generous support of donors and college investment.

“We are all truly grateful to Tom and Kathleen for making this arena part of their Stonehill legacy. This significant investment by them will not only have a pivotal impact on the College’s athletic programs, but it will also elevate the entire campus community,” said Doug Smith, vice president for advancement.