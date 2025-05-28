Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Offseason interview – Building a new program with Delaware coach Allison Coomey

What does it take to start a new NCAA Division I women’s hockey program from scratch? Coach Allison Coomey is getting that experience at Delaware, which will field a varsity team for the first time in 2025-26.

Coomey joined an offseason episode of the PodKaz with Nicole Haase and Todd Milewski of USCHO.com to discuss how she has built a staff, assembled a roster and crafted a schedule for the inaugural season.

