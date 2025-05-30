Former Post goalie, men’s hockey assistant coach Brown tabbed interim head coach for Eagles women’s hockey team

With the departure of head coach Pat Bingham following the program’s first-ever NEWHA semifinals appearance in February, a familiar face is taking over the reins of the Post women’s hockey program as alumni and current men’s hockey assistant coach and women’s hockey goaltender coach Brandon Brown has been announced as the program’s interim head coach for the 2025-26 season.

Brown spent five years with Post as a player from 2017 to 2022, etching his name in the record books as the program’s all-time leader in games played with 89 and games started with 84. Additionally, he holds the records for most career saves with 3,067, wins with 17, and was a NE10 second team all-conference recipient during the 2019-20 season, as well as named to the NE10 all-championship team during the 2021-22 campaign.

The 2021-22 season was also the first and only time the Eagles made it to the NE10 championship game, where they fell 4-3 to Assumption. In that season, Brown recorded 10 wins in net, which is tied for the most in a single season alongside Benjamin Cunneen, who had 10 wins during the 2024-25 season for Post.

Following his athletic career, Brown was signed to a professional contract with the FPHL’s Carolina Thunderbirds, where he dressed for 10 games at the end of the 2021-22 season. After graduating with his bachelor of science in sports management and master of business administration, Brown was named the men’s hockey assistant coach in head coach Tim Richter’s first season as head coach. During the same length of time, Brown worked as the women’s hockey goaltender coach under both Gretchen Silverman and Pat Bingham, before he was appointed interim head coach late last month.