‘Perfect fit’ Strand leaves Wisconsin-Eau Claire after 10 seasons, named new assistant coach for Vermont women’s hockey team

Vermont has announced that Erik Strand has joined the women’s hockey staff as an assistant coach.

Strand joins the Catamounts after 10 seasons as head coach at Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

“We are very excited to welcome Erik Strand and his family to Vermont,” said UVM head coach Jim Plumer in a statement. “Throughout the time I have gotten to know Erik, I have been extremely impressed by his hockey knowledge, his passion for the game of hockey, and the art of coaching.”

Strand brings 20 years of NCAA coaching experience and a proven track record of competitive excellence and athlete development to Vermont. Since taking the reins of UWEC in 2015, Strand led the Blugolds to sustained success, including a WIAC regular-season title in 2020, back-to-back O’Brien Cup championships in 2018 and 2019, and four NCAA tournament appearances. Under his leadership, UWEC became a perennial presence in the national rankings and established a strong reputation in Division III hockey.

He departs UWEC with a career record of 183-68-17.

“He’s a true student of the game and his coaching acumen has shown at Eau Claire, where he has built a consistent national contender over his 10 years there,” said Plumer. “He’s going to be a perfect fit for our staff and our players.”

A four-time WIAC coach of the year, Strand’s tenure at UWEC was highlighted by player success, with six All-Americans, three WIAC players of the year, and numerous academic honors among his coaching accolades. Several of his former players have gone on to compete professionally or pursue careers in coaching.

Before taking over the women’s program, Strand served as an assistant coach with the UWEC men’s team, helping the Blugolds to conference titles and the 2013 NCAA Division III national championship. He played a pivotal role in developing a nationally recognized defensive unit that set multiple NCAA statistical records.

Strand played junior hockey with the USHL’s Des Moines Buccaneers, winning both the Anderson Cup and a national championship.

He later appeared in over 100 games for UWEC as a defenseman.

Off the ice, he has also worked in the financial services industry and is deeply committed to fostering leadership and growth in student-athletes.