Robert Morris adds former Boston College defenseman Clougherty to women’s hockey coaching staff

The RMU women’s hockey team has announced the hiring of Keri Clougherty as an assistant coach ahead of the 2025-26 season.

A former Boston College defenseman and a leader both on and off the ice, Clougherty brings a wealth of experience, passion, and character “that align seamlessly with the values and vision of RMU women’s hockey,” according to a news release.

“Keri is going to be an incredible addition to our program,” said RMU head coach Logan Bittle in a statement. “She’s someone who has lived everything we preach here — being a great teammate, working with purpose, serving others, and constantly chasing improvement. Along with working with our ‘D’ core, she’ll add a fresh perspective to our skill development, film breakdown, and something she’s extremely passionate about—leadership development. We’re going to hit the ground running this summer.

“Keri fits our culture perfectly. We’re not just excited to add a coach with a strong resume — we’re excited to add the kind of person who helps raise the standard every single day.”

Clougherty joins RMU after completing her collegiate career at Boston College, where she played four seasons as a defenseman. Beyond her contributions on the ice, she distinguished herself as a campus leader. She served as president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), was named an ACC Top Six for Service honoree, and became a top-five finalist for the 2025 NCAA Hockey Humanitarian Award, recognizing her for significant contributions to both her team and community.

She was also awarded the prestigious Welles Crowther “#19” Patch, presented annually to the BC student-athlete who best exemplifies the motto “men and women for others.”

Her community impact includes work with Newton Athletes Unlimited, Morgan’s Message, and multiple youth hockey coaching initiatives through Paul Vincent Hockey, Pioneer Valley Hockey Camp, and her own summer training program, Clougherty Hockey. These efforts underscore her dedication to mentorship, development, and using the sport to uplift others.

Clougherty will play a key role in working with the Colonials’ defensive core while leading initiatives in skill development, video review, and the program’s growing emphasis on leadership training.

“I’m so excited to join the RMU staff and team,” said Clougherty. “I’m so grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to work alongside Logan, Liam, the entire staff and players. To join a group with such great team culture and standards is exciting and I’m honored to now be a part of it.

“I’m eager to get on the ice and begin the journey ahead.”