Cactus Cup tournament returning to Coachella Valley in 2026 with defending champ UMass Lowell joining Minnesota State, St. Cloud State, Yale

The second annual Cactus Cup will return Jan. 2-3, 2026 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif.

Next year’s event will feature UMass Lowell, Minnesota State, Yale and St. Cloud State.

Friday’s first matchup begins at 3:30 p.m. PDT with game two starting at 7 p.m. The action continues Saturday with the consolation game beginning at 3:30 p.m. followed by the championship game at 7 p.m.

“Sonoma County Winegrowers is proud to return as the presenting sponsor of the Cactus Cup for a second year,” said Karissa Kruse, president and CEO of Sonoma County Winegrowers, in a statement. “We’re continually inspired by the passion, talent, and sportsmanship these collegiate athletes bring to the ice. It’s a true pleasure to share the wines and stories of Sonoma County — not only with the Coachella Valley community, but with the families and fans who travel from across the country for this unforgettable weekend of hockey, wine, food, and celebration.”

UMass Lowell won the first Cactus Cup this past January with a 3-2 win over Omaha in the title game.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.