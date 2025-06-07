Miami names assistant coach, recruiting coordinator Nies to new hockey general manager role with RedHawks

Miami has announced that David Nies has been named the team’s general manager.

Nies has served as the RedHawks’ assistant coach and recruiting coordinator since joining the Miami coaching staff in May 2024.

In his new role with the Red and White, Nies will be responsible for all areas of player procurement, including scouting, recruiting and player development.

“We are proud to name David Nies the first general manager for Miami University hockey,” Miami head coach Anthony Noreen said in a statement. “David knows the type of student-athletes we want to build this program around. His evaluation skills, work ethic, and ability to build strong relationships make him ideal for this role.”

“I’m honored to accept the role of general manager with Miami University hockey,” added Nies. “I deeply appreciate the trust placed in me, and I am committed to helping build a culture of excellence through our student-athletes and this amazing university.”

Nies has been part of college coaching staffs at Merrimack (2016-17), Curry (2015-16), Ohio (2014-15) and Southern Maine (2013-14).

As a player at Southern Maine, Nies was an ECAC all-academic honoree from 2010 to 2013 and served as the Huskies’ team captain from 2011 to 2013. He owns a bachelor’s degree in criminology from USM and a master’s in sports pedagogy from Ohio.