Soltys tabbed Lake Superior State men’s hockey general manager, brings ‘dedication to fostering a winning culture’

Lake Superior State has announced the appointment of Eric Soltys as the general manager of the men’s hockey team.

Soltys brings a wealth of experience to the Laker program, spanning over 25 years in collegiate and professional hockey.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Eric Soltys to the Laker family,” said LSSU director of athletics Tory Lindley in a news release. “His extensive background in player development, scouting, and program management, combined with his proven track record of success, makes him an invaluable addition to our athletic department and our hockey program. This hire underscores our commitment to providing our student-athletes with the best possible resources and support.”

Soltys joins the Lakers after most recently serving as an assistant coach at Maine since 2022. During his tenure, he played a key role in the Black Bears’ success, contributing to a Hockey East conference championship in 2025 and two NCAA tournament appearances.

“Eric’s passion for the game, his eye for talent, and his dedication to fostering a winning culture are exactly what we look for in our leadership team,” LSSU head coach Damon Whitten said. “His insights from both the NCAA and NHL levels will be crucial in our recruitment efforts and in developing our student-athletes to their fullest potential. We’re eager to see the immediate impact he’ll have.”

Soltys’ career also includes eight years in the NHL as a scout. From 2014 to 2021, he served as an amateur scout for the Calgary Flames, where he was responsible for evaluating draft-eligible prospects and NCAA free agents in the New England region. He then spent a year with the Detroit Red Wings organization as a professional scout in the Metropolitan Division, further honing his ability to identify and assess top-tier hockey talent.

His experience extends to junior hockey, where he served as the director of hockey and organizational general manager for the NAHL’s Maine Nordiques for three years. During this time, he collaborated with current LSSU assistant coach Ryan Shelley. Soltys was a founding member of the Power Prep Hockey League in 2022 and was recognized as the 2020-21 NAHL East Division director of hockey operations and general manager of the year.

Before his time in Maine, Soltys co-founded and served as the head coach at South Kent School/Selects Academy from 2009 to 2014. Under his guidance, the academy achieved remarkable success, producing 18 NHL draft picks and over 80 NCAA Division I scholarship athletes.