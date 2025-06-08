Former Amherst men’s hockey assistant Smith selected new head coach for Western New England, will be ‘focused on elevating the competitiveness and profile of the program’

Western New England has named Matt Smith as the next head coach of the Golden Bears men’s hockey team.

Smith joins WNE as the seventh head coach in program history and takes over for Mike Young, who stepped down earlier this offseason.

“I am thrilled to announce Matt Smith as the new head coach of the Western New England Golden Bears men’s hockey team,” said WNE director of athletics Jenn Kolins in a statement. “Matt’s vast hockey experience, knowledge, and passion for the sport will serve as a transformational experience for our student-athletes. His exceptional history of player development both on and off the ice at all levels, with an emphasis on character, integrity, and competitiveness, aligns with our core values. We look forward to welcoming Matt and his family to the WNE community and are excited to watch the heights to which he will bring the WNE hockey program.”

No stranger to the Division III world, Smith most recently served as an assistant coach for Amherst under legendary coach Jack Arena. While at Amherst, Smith was responsible for the defense side of the puck and engaged in all aspects of programming, including recruiting efforts, running video analysis, practice and game planning, and player development.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity and excited for the chapter ahead. It’s a privilege to lead NCAA student-athletes in the hockey hotbed of Massachusetts,” said Smith. “All energy and effort are focused on elevating the competitiveness and profile of the program. I look forward to working with colleagues from across the campus community to enhance the WNE student-athlete experience.”

Prior to his work with Amherst, Smith was the video coordinator for the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres where he was tasked with assisting all coaches with breaking down footage to support game planning and practice preparation. Smith was also heavily involved with the Sabres development camps, prospect camps, and training camp.

Before joining the Sabres organization, Smith was the program director and head varsity coach at Saint Ignatius College Prep High School in Chicago for six seasons. Smith took the school from an underperforming hockey institution into a regional powerhouse that contended for both league and state titles. Smith led the team to four Kennedy Cup tournament appearances, including the first Kennedy Cup championship in 2022. Smith was named Amateur Hockey Association of Illinois High School Coach of the Year in 2019 and was also recognized by the Chicago Catholic Hockey League four times in his career as the coach of the year.

Outside of coaching, Smith made multiple connections, including one with the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks, to become the high school anchor tenant of the Blackhawks’ new practice facility. He also created the first-ever hockey endowment for the Saint Ignatius College Prep hockey program.

Smith’s additional experiences with the state of Illinois include director of hockey for the Chicago Jets Hockey Club and director of athletics for Acero Schools. He is also a regular participant in USA Hockey Player Development Camps and Symposiums.

Smith played collegiately at Lawrence, where he captained the Vikings during his senior season. Smith graduated from Lawrence with a degree in government in 1995. He furthered his education by receiving his master of arts degree in political science from the University of Essex a year later as a Rotary Foundation Ambassadorial Scholar.